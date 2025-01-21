Given the ongoing controversy regarding mysterious drones in the United States, it might not be the best time to fly one in public areas. However, there’s currently nothing in place to prevent recreational flights in some areas. DJI remains the top brand when it comes to models for recreational use. The latest model they dropped is the Flip.

This SKU addresses a concern most amateur users have with quadcopters. Even with an array of sensors to prevent collision with objects, a drone can easily get damaged with improper use. As such, we recommend you practice with a beginner-friendly model like the Flip before moving on to full-size professional-grade options.

Despite the full-coverage propeller guards, DJI manages to incorporate a folding mechanism to keep it portable. It measures a compact 136 mm x 62 mm x 165 mm (LxWxH) for easy storage and 233 mm x 280 mm x 79 mm when the rotors are fully deployed. The drone also weighs 249 grams including the Intelligent Flight Battery and microSD card.

Take photos and videos with its 1/1.3″ sensor. According to its specifications, the camera boasts an 82.1-degree FOV and f/1.7 aperture with a maximum image capture size of 8064 x 6048. Meanwhile, stabilization comes from the 3-axis mechanical gimbal, which supports tile, roll, and pan functions. A full charge should last up to 31 minutes.

“DJI Flip features a stunning compact design with exceptional imaging capabilities. It supports palm takeoff without a remote controller, allowing you to capture moments on the go easier than ever before,” reads the product page. Keep it handy during travel so you never miss important moments.

