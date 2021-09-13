After being hailed as the best bang for your buck manufacturer for its “flagship killer” smartphones since it debuted in 2014, OnePlus seems to have lost its identity over the years. These days, Xiaomi sub-brands Redmi and Poco appear to have taken the lead. Not about to throw in the towel, the company releases the Buds Pro.

With most modern handsets shipping without the 3.5 mm headphone port, Bluetooth is becoming the technology of choice. Apple’s push for wireless audio seems to have taken hold. This is evident as its rivals scramble to market their own true-wireless earbuds. The Buds Pro is OnePlus’ range-topping answer to the AirPods Pro.

The Cupertino-based tech group’s influence is clear as the Buds Pro sports stems. Some of us are not big fans of this design since it looks like regular earphones with the wires cut off. Nonetheless, these are considerably shorter than others out there.

Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology makes your tunes even more immersive. It actively blocks out unwanted sound up to 40 dB, Furthermore, it automatically adjusts according to the ambient audio around you. Calls remain crystal clear thanks to the microphones calibrated to filter out wind and more.

The OnePlus Buds Pro features 11-mm dynamic drivers for outstanding acoustics. IP55 ingress protection, make it suitable for indoor and outdoor workouts. Warp Charge technology and wireless charging give you versatility and 38 hours of battery life with the charging case.

Tech industry pundits agree that OnePlus’ popularity has waned over the years. Moreover, the introduction of its Nord catalog confused a lot of longtime users. Anyway, even though Oppo now controls most of its operations, the badge might stick around for a while. The Buds Pro tells us it’s not over yet.

Images courtesy of OnePlus