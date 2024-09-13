If you’re completely into cyberpunk or futuristic design, make sure to check out GravaStar’s diverse lineup of products. The brand may not be a household name like Razer, but it more than makes for it with aesthetics and functionality. In partnership with Ubisoft, the Chinese company presents the Mars Pro Limited Edition Assassin’s Creed Apple of Eden.

“At GravaStar, we blend advanced tech with unique designs. Our products combine sleek functionality with artistic elegance,” reads the official slogan. The Mars Pro Limited Edition Assassin’s Creed Apple of Eden — for those wondering — is a Bluetooth speaker. In fact, it’s just one sleek and stylish variant of many.

This audio device resembles a metallic orb with a backlit speaker grille at the front and three articulating spider-like mechanical legs. Meanwhile, on the rear is a passive bass radiator with an Assassin’s Creed emblem and text. The metal shell is meticulously hand-painted, which means all units are unique.

Furthermore, a serialization identifier on the case indicates the number out of 1,000 examples. According to GravaStar, advanced DSP audio algorithms tune acoustic fidelity to balance the sound stage. A touch-sensitive strip on the top allows users to adjust volume intuitively. The Mars Pro Limited Edition Assassin’s Creed Apple of Eden also supports dynamic RGB lighting.

A full charge of its batteries is enough for up to 15 hours of audio playback. For a truly stereo wireless effect, you just need to pair two Mars Pro Limited Edition Assassin’s Creed Apple of Eden speakers. Finally, GravaStar says it is forged from zinc alloy with intricate, entirely handcrafted techniques to faithfully recreate the realistic metallic texture and surface patterns.”

Images courtesy of GravaStar