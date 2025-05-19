Tech-savvy consumers with an ear for high-end audio are the target demographic for Audio-Technica’s latest turntable. The AT-LPA2 is not only a premium analog format playback platform, but also doubles as a decorative piece. This vinyl record player appeals to our fascination with see-through design that brings about nostalgia.

This SKU is almost completely transparent, with some parts and electronic components as the only exceptions. The Japanese company states that the “fully manual belt-drive turntable combines contemporary aesthetics with analog expertise while remaining incredibly easy to set up and use.”

Its material property and precision engineering ensure minimal resonance. The AT-LPA2 measures 420 mm x 340 mm x 135 mm (WxDxH), while its separate control unit is listed at 133 mm x 228 mm x 50 mm (WxDxH). Furthermore, the entire setup weighs approximately 21.4 lbs.

Audio-Technica is shipping it with a dust cover, 45 rpm vinyl record adapter, RCA audio cable, hexagonal wrench, and gloves. The latter helps keep fingerprints and smudges away from the surfaces of your turntable. Elsewhere, it features a static balanced straight carbon tonearm with a machined aluminum headshell.

To fully enjoy every nuance of your music, the AT-LPA2 uses an AT-OC9XEN dual moving coil cartridge for exceptional clarity. Meanwhile, users can attach either of the two counterweights to adjust playback performance. A DC servo motor supports speeds of 33-1/3 rpm and 45 rpm via a belt-drive system.

Should the elastomer eventually wear out, Audio-Technica also sells the replacement parts. For those wondering, the 20 mm-thick platter is also fabricated out of clear acrylic. Lastly, keep in mind that the stylus assembly is not user-serviceable, which is apparently the only caveat of the AT-LPA2.

Images courtesy of Audio-Technica