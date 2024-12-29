To the average consumer, a keyboard is just an input device for your computer or laptop. However, Hardcore gaming rig builders and discerning PC users consider every aspect of the product before they make a purchase. In fact, the customization options available are insane. On the other hand, if you prefer a premium plug-and-play affair, The Icebreaker fits the bill.

We personally know people who splurge eye-watering amounts on personalized mechanical keyboards. Likewise, some don’t even think twice when it comes to exclusive releases like the ADATA 24K Gold Design. In case you are wondering, the latter costs $10,000 and only six were built.

To compare, Serene Industries is offering The Icebreaker for a cool $1,600. The price is still pretty steep for the regular user. As for its unique selling points, the manufacturer says it is “made from a solid block of aluminum” and so are the keycaps. Overall looks more like an artisanal sculpture

Interestingly enough, this massive metal wedge still features RGB backlighting to enhance visibility in the dark. Given the material each key is crafted out of, it relies on 800 micro-perforations to indicate the legends instead of print. The Icebreaker measures 450 mm x 44 mm x 24 mm.

No word about its weight, but we’re sure it can do a lot of damage as a melee weapon. It’s 65% layout packs a EC11 rotary encoder, hotswap switch sockets, and per-switch RGB controllers. You can configure these settings on the Serene Industries Configurator application.

The chassis benefits from a dual dampening system. Finally, The Icebreaker houses a 4,000 mah battery and can connect through USB-C or Bluetooth. Accessory mounting is possible via three 1/4-20” threads. According to the product page, you can turn it into an axe.

Images courtesy of Serene Industries