The On Running Cloud X promises to give you a comfortable and natural running experience. This pair is not just lightweight but also breathable.

When it comes to running shoes, you need one that gives optimum feet support yet one that gives freedom of movements. You want the shoes to glide, turn, and run along with you. You want a pair that is breathable and flexible.

The designers at On Running knows their craft. After all, they are retired running engineers and champions. The On Running Cloud X builds on their experience and it takes a user to feel the difference a pair of quality and durable running shoes can do. This footwear is the lightest and fully-cushioned shoe the brand has created so far.

They fit naturally and feel like an extension of your feet, more so that they are lightweight. They come in a sculpted form fit and features inner and outer mesh materials that both stretch to help with breathability and agility. This especially proves helpful during warm-up and cool-down stretches.

Morover, the sock liner on the On Running Cloud X covers the entire shoe and is softer than the outer liner which makes you want to forego the socks. This pair features the CloudTec midsole made up of hollow EVA cubes termed “Cloud Elements” aid with flexibility, agility, and speed. It has slim yet sturdy heel support and comes with an inner sock to keep the forefoot snug and keeps the padded tongue in place. This prevents unwanted skin abrasions or discomfort caused by rubbing materials.

