HOKA is all about letting you conquer the road less taken, including the rocky ones, in comfort and ease. Their new hiking shoes, the Anacapa 2 Freedom, provides great energy return and effortless wear on-and-off so you can catch up on those miles quickly.

These shoes are made adventure ready with its flexible, comfortable, and breathable construction. It comes with laces that allow for micro-adjustments so you can find the appropriate fit. But when you need to get on the path quickly, then its slip-on design comes in handy.

You can wear the HOKA Anacapa 2 Freedom shoes easily without touching the laces thanks to a specially designed heel that flexes and springs back for easy entry. The heel works alongside the integrated tongue to make sliding your feet in a breeze. Then there’s the stretchable gusset construction and the EVA midsole cushion for optimum comfort with each step on the trails.

It provides protective cushion while keeping a responsive toe-off for when you want to go faster. These hikers also keep you stable and grounded with its Vibram Megagrip outsole that offers exceptional traction on various rough or uneven surfaces. These performance shoes blend running and hiking versatility, while being eco-friendly.

The HOKA Anacapa 2 Freedom uses 30% sugarcane for its lightweight EVA midsole. Its upper is made from 55% recycled polyester meshes and its PU sockliner is soy-based. These shoes weigh just 14.20 oz. and has a 8.00mm heel-to-toe drop. It offers stability and a symmetrical bed of cushion without additional prescriptive technologies, so you get the support you want and nothing you don’t.

Images courtesy of HOKA