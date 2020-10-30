After being cooped up at home for the past few months, we know most of us are eager for things to go back to normal. So far, in some regions wherein restrictions are minimal some folks are heading outdoors, or on short trips just to shake off the cobwebs. Wouldn’t it be awesome if you can just board a luxurious vessel and head out to sea and forget about everything for a while? Given a choice, we would want to be aboard the Officina Armare Design’s Aquanaut yacht.

According to the folks who designed this 60-foot catamaran, the vessel draws inspiration from SUVs. It might not be exactly evident from a visual standpoint, but it’s apparently there with the features. U-Boat Worx is lending a hand with this build which adds a cool bonus to everything. Going back to what Officina Armare Design said, they want a watercraft that delivers stability even on rough seas.

Therefore, instead of a monohull approach, they are going for a twin-hull affair. Aside from minimizing motions that can make some folks seasick, it allows the engineers to maximize space. Therefore, the Aquanaut boasts a spacious deck with dining areas at the stern and bow. Officina Armare Design projects that it can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Looking at the renders, you can store up to three surfboards on top of the roof. There’s also a jacuzzi for those who want to relax under the night sky. Circling back to what we were talking about earlier, U-Boat Worx is throwing in a Nemo submersible for underwater exploration. Powering the Aquanaut yacht are two Volvo Penta IPS 1050 engines at 8,000 horsepower each. Owners can cruise at speeds of up to 45 knots.

Images courtesy of Officina Armare Design/U-Boat Worx