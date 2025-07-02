As indicated by analysts, China is now the world’s largest market for electric mobility. EVs make up the bulk of sales, while the rest are a diverse mix of platforms. It may come as a surprise that prominent brands have formed partnerships with Chinese companies. For instance, Wuyang-Honda just launched the E-VO.

For years, the automotive/motorcycle industry has been wondering why Honda’s green initiative was flying under the radar. Unlike the aggressive publicity of its rivals, there were no hints of a flagship EV or e-bike in development. Despite the occasional concept or prototype, consumers had virtually nothing to look forward to.

With the 2025 Prologue officially out, its upcoming emission-free entries reportedly include the Acura ZDX. Likewise, the 0 Series will soon follow thereafter. Sadly, there is no word of an all-electric two-wheeler in the works anytime soon. It seems the viable option for those who can’t wait is to import the E-VO.

Despite the café racer aesthetic, its design certainly evokes a futuristic motif. Nonetheless, there are some retro elements thrown into the mix for good measure. What instantly gives away the nature is the body kit that almost completely covers the all-aluminum alloy frame.

We also like how the windscreen extends over the LED headlights and turn signals to form a transparent front cowl. The E-VO is available in two color palettes: Black/Red or Cream/Silver/Brown. Its sleek wheels are shod in semi-slick tires for reliable performance on most surfaces.

Buyers can choose between a dual-battery setup at 74V/56 Ah (75 miles range) or a triple-battery trim at 74V/84 Ah (106 miles range). Support for 1,800W fast-charging technology can quickly get your E-VO back into action. According to Wuyang-Honda, an hour is enough for up to 31 miles.

Images courtesy of Wuyang-Honda