When you’re the type of person who wants to stand out, there are ways to do so in epic fashion. You probably see some folk who prefer to spend their money on marvelous yachts and automobiles. Ships are definitely awesome, but there are some limitations as to what they can do. Sure, it can entertain guests and flaunt your opulence, yet the fun stays on the deck or in the water for a quick dip. If you’re hoping for something else, check out the Nemo from U-Boat Worx.

Submersibles are growing in popularity as the allure of seeing what’s under the surface is an experience of a lifetime. While scuba diving seems like a more accessible alternative, it might not be everyone’s cup of tea. According to U-Boat Worx, the Nemo is the lightest one of its kind at just 5,510 lbs. Moreover, it sports a compact design that makes it easy to transport.

Be it on a trailer for your next seaside excursion or aboard your fancy new ship, this watercraft promises to be fun. Up to two people can fit inside this innovative vessel as it dives down up to 330 feet. Explore the beauty of the marine ecosystem as you sit safely within its advanced acrylic pressure hull.

The Nemo provides its owners with an innovative MANTA controller that should make operation hassle-free. Additionally, the built-in pilot assistance system can automate most maneuvers. The Nemo offers up to 8 hours of underwater adventures with a maximum speed of 3 knots. U-Boat Worx certainly knows how to craft a one-of-a-kind submersible.

Images courtesy of U-Boat Worx