Many people already eager to hit the road or go by air and travel once the pandemic is under control. Others hope to go by sea. If money is not a problem, you might want to consider this 110-meter luxury vessel from Ocean Independence. The Project Century X might not be ready to cruise until 2024 but renders of this beautiful superyacht already offers a glimpse of what’s to come.

The company recommends that the 48-month build would be handled by Fincantieri – a renowned Italian shipyard. The brilliants minds behind Its remarkable presentation are yacht designers Carl Esch and Christopher Seymour. Meanwhile, experts from Theodoros Fotiadis are working on the interior.

The Project Century X is shaping up to be a platform that will certainly leave a lasting impression. With spacious accommodations that can house up to 14 passengers in seven lavish staterooms, we can’t blame people if they want to stay longer on board. Owners have the privilege of enjoying an expansive private deck with approximately 550 square meters of space.

An extravagant master suite, a private dining area, and a bar are just one of the many amenities exclusively accessible as well. A crew of 27 provides all the services you need to keep the Project Century X in tip-top shape. Guests, on the other hand, won’t find any shortage of activities and entertainment. There are four freshwater pools and several dining stations available as well

You can board the ship via one of the many tender docking spaces. A helipad is ready for those who want to make a grand entrance. The Project Century X boasts a top speed of 19 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles, supplied by its twin 3,600-kW engines.

