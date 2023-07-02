The transportation industry currently envisions that in a few years, EVs will completely replace traditional automobiles. In fact, we are gradually drawing closer to the target dates proposed by carmakers wherein the entire lineup will be fully electric. Nevertheless, before that happens, some of you might want to try plug-in hybrids like the 2023 C-HR from Toyota.

Here we have the second-generation model which introduces a new trim package alongside a revamped design. Although there are those who would rather opt or the fourth-generation Prius, the Japanese marque currently has no plans to launch it in certain markets. Nevertheless, the new C-HR is packing everything buyers want in the first place.

Furthermore, Toyota borrows some style elements from the Prius like the front bumper insert and C-shaped LED running lights. This compact SUV continues the two-tone theme throughout the body and gets a massive dose of contrast all the way to the rear.

Overall, a mix of curves and geometric shapes helps it stand out. Like its predecessor, there are also full-hybrid versions available. According to the manufacturer, there is a choice between a 1.8-liter or 2.0-liter four-cylinder internal combustion engine supported by an electric motor and battery.

Meanwhile, the PHEV variant of the 2023 C-HR is outfitted with a 220 bhp 2.0-liter engine alongside a 13.8 kWh battery unit. As Toyota puts it, a full charge should be enough for up to 41 miles of all-electric range. Acceleration, on the other hand, is listed at 7.4 seconds to hit 62 mph from a standstill. As noted earlier there’s no need for the Prius when you have this instead.

Images courtesy of Toyota