“The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus is seeking $3,850,000 for his Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home located on the outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia. He picked up the contemporary Chattahoochee Hills home back in 2015 for just shy of $3,000,000.

The property was originally built in 2009 by noted New York City-based designer Shamir Shah. It offers “an unparalleled experience of refined living in an environment where simplicity is synonymous with luxury,” according to Compass listing agent Addie Bartlett. The home sits amid a heavily wooded quarter acre of land within the Serenbe community, which is about 30 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

The limestone and granite clad Chattahoochee Hills home hosts four bedrooms and five baths in over 4,000 square feet of multi-level living space. It boasts white oak floors, high ceilings, and glazed windows throughout. There’s an extra room with a bathroom situated near the attached two-car garage and a couple of guest bedrooms at the bottom level.

Meanwhile, the primary suit upstairs has a massive walk-in closet and dressing area. It also has dual vanities, a soaking tub, marble-clad bath, and glass-encased shower. Elsewhere, the house has an office and a gym/entertainment area with a wet bar.

The home’s lengthy driveway leads to a pivoting front door that opens to a spacious living room overlooking a screened porch with a fireplace via wall of windows and a trio of glass doors. Other impressive features of Reedus’ Chattahoochee Hills home include a cozy fireside sitting room, gourmet kitchen with an eat-in island clad in quartzite stone, dining room with a built-in buffet, two sinks, a walk-in pantry, a wine fridge, and top-tier Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances. The woodsy grounds feature a meandering creek, a plunge pool that doubles as a spa, and a grilling station at an al fresco dining area.

Images courtesy of Addie Bartlett/Compass