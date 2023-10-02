For years, Edward Michael “Bear” Grylls has shared his knowledge of survival skills to the masses with his hit TV series. Thanks to his tips, we’ve probably learned a thing or two to help us cheat death in a pinch. As such, Brompton has partnered with the former SAS serviceman to build the limited-edition Bear Grylls C Line Explore for adventure seekers out there.

It may look like your average folding commuter bike, but the manufacturer has crafted this two-wheeler to be as tough as the man himself. As much as you might want to push it beyond the limit, do take note that its components are not engineered for extremely challenging terrain. Nevertheless, it can handle some trails with gravel or hard-packed dirt.

The Bear Grylls C Line Explore features an exclusive Moss Green with a Mushroom Grey colorway. Instead of composites or lighter alloys, Brompton uses “precision drawn heat-treated steel tubing with hand brazing and selected auto-brazed joints.” As for the rear section of the chassis, we have cold-formed micro-alloy steel tubing that has been hand-brazed.

Given the materials used for its construction, the bike clocks in at a manageable 29 lbs. Storage space and portability won’t be an issue here as Bear Grylls C Line Explore folds into something that measures 25.3” x 23” x 10.6” (H x W x D) only. Moreover, it only takes 20 seconds to fold or deploy. The front and back are outfitted with Schwalbe Marathon Racer tires for superior performance.

Ride longer in comfort with its Brooks C17 cambium saddle and dial in the ideal height with the Bear Grylls C Line Explore’s adjustable seat post. The six-speed gear setup allows you to quickly shift to whatever is needed for the situation. Brompton also throws in a waterproof backpack and essentials pouch to sweeten the deal. These can be attached to the front carrier block for added versatility.

Images courtesy of Brompton