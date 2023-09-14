Efforts to promote sustainability already made their way to the yachting industry. We’ve been noticing an uptick of eco-friendly announcements over the past few months yet this one caught our attention for its unique approach. What you see here is a Flexplorer 146 christened the Nasarda and it’s what’s within that deserves your attention.

This sleek vessel is the third hull of its series from Cantiere delle Marche and is currently under construction at the Italian shipyard’s facilities. As hinted at earlier, Winch Design is also on board for the fascinating project wherein its interiors are curated to have little to no environmental impact whatsoever.

As you can see, the Nasarda is unlike other superyachts or ocean liners which boast about their cutting-edge propulsion systems. Among those proposed are the use of massive sails, solar panels, and hydrogen fuel. Unfortunately, there are still limitations regarding efficiency that still need more development before these can replace fossil fuels completely.

Meanwhile, what sets hull number three of the Flexplorer 146 lineup apart is the choice of materials for its volumes. Given owners of luxury vessels like the Nasarda have free rein as to personalization, this one opted for an organic theme. Hence most of the surfaces have a matte texture which diffuses light.

The earthy color palette comes from the combination of Thames wood, Foresso, reclaimed seashell composites, eggshells, and woven grass. Recycled fishing nets also make their way to the carpets. The Nasarda features three decks with the superstructure located closer to the bow.

Powering the superyacht is a pair of Caterpillar C32 Acert engines. It can reach speeds of up to 14 knots with a range of about 6,500 nautical miles when the captain dials it down to 10 knots. With an IMO Tier-III emission standards-compliant setup, the Nasarda can navigate in marine sanctuaries.

Images courtesy of Cantiere delle Marche