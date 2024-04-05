Hyperlite’s Unbound 2P Tent has you covered “in the best and worst times of a life lived outside.” This is reliable and durable tent that offers multi-seasonal protection, whether you’re out camping in the wilderness or even in the urban jungle under varied temperatures.

This versatile backcountry shelter offers a comfortable living and sleeping solution, one that can easily be your second “home” while living outdoors. It’s spacious, airy, and best of all, keeps you dry and warm in cold conditions that’s because it’s crafted from 100% waterproof Dyneema Composite Fabrics.

Hyperlite’s Unbound 2P Tent also features fully taped seams and uses water resistant hardware, including two #3 YKK Aquaguard zippers on the vestibule doors outfitted with magnetic toggles. It also has three-dimensional weather-shedding side panels to keep frisky elements at bay.

The 3D side-walls also add head and foot room, while preventing wind-blown rain from permeating inside. Moreover, attachment to the fly keeps the floor in place so you can stay inside without getting wet.

Inside its 28 sq. ft. space, you have plenty of room to breathe and stretch out without feeling claustrophobic or suffocated with strategically placed vents allowing for increased airflow. Other notable features include two opposing privacy mesh doors equipped with #3 uncoated YKK zippers, a large mesh pocket for storage, and three internal ridgeline gear attachment loops.

Hyperlite’s Unbound 2P Tent sets up with two 48″ trekking poles to save on packable weight at 680g. The tent measures 8.5″ x 6.0″ x 5.5″ when packed and can sleep two adults at its bathtub floor measurement of 90.0″ x 48.0″ x 8.0 and height of 48″.

Images courtesy of Hyperlite