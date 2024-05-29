Wherever your outdoor adventures take you, it’s always best to carry essential items like a survival kit or a pocket knife. The Field Sharpener by Work Sharp also intends to be in your arsenal of outdoor gear as it keeps your most-prized utility tools and folders in tip-top shape, ready to use whenever and wherever.

This EDC is a complete sharpening solution for both field, shop, or home use, featuring diamond plates that effectively polishes out scratches. It’s designed exclusively for sportsmen and knife users who want a complete and sturdy yet compact manual sharpener.

Work Sharp’s Field Sharpener incorporates five stages of sharpening and honing so you get precise work every time. It does not use the traditional metal. Instead, it has 220 grit and 600 fine diamond plates.

Likewise, it features a multi-grit, three-position ceramic rod ready for the job. This sharpener creates high polish and sharp edges in knives using its built-in 20° (coarse) and 25° (fine) angle guides that provide a consistent bevel across the length of the blade.

Conveniently, the ceramic rod also sharpens serrations and fish hooks while the diamond plates, which are secured by magnets, can be removed to reveal a storage cavity and broadhead wrench inside. Work Sharp’s Guided Field Sharpener, as with any other portable outdoor tools, comes with a lanyard hole for easy tethering.

This way, you can easily stow it in your pocket for quick and easy access or stash in your bag or tool box for later use. It’s also easy to work with thanks to its sleek and lightweight design at merely 6 ounces.

Images courtesy of Work Sharp