The weather can be unpredictable especially when you’re venturing outdoors. As such, it’s always best to be prepared in the off chance of a downpour. For your next sailing, kayaking, hiking, camping, biking, or beach trip, pack up Geckobrands’ Hydroner 20L Waterproof Backpack.

This durable pack keeps your items safe and dry with its durable 250D PVC tarpaulin construction. It is full waterproof so it can protect your stuff while you’re out on the water or when you’re caught in the rain. The 20L main compartment with a roll-top opening can hold towels, tech gadgets, extra change of clothes, and more. Roll the top three times and close to prevent water from getting inside.

Moreover, Geckobrands Hydroner 20L Waterproof Backpack has a dedicated exterior pocket for your smartphone that is touch sensitive or touchscreen friendly. This means, you can still use your phone to text, take selfies, or call while it’s safely stored in the clear sleeve away from moisture or water or while on the water. The sleeve fits most iPhones (including iPhone 13 PRO/12 PRO/11/X/8/7/6/5/4), iPods, and other devices as well as most protective cases up to 7″ H x 3.5″ W x 0.5″ D.

There is also a 8.5″x5″ meshed front zipped pocket with bungee cords to store quick-access items such as a water bottle. Meanwhile, 2-section padded back supports, padded shoulder straps and a chest strap promote comfortable and convenient transport. Geckobrands Hydroner 20L Waterproof Backpack is also lightweight at just 0.06 kg and compact enough for easy carry at 20.1″H X 9.1″W X 7.7″D.

Images courtesy of Geckobrands