Some gearheads love to try their hand at aftermarket tuning. Sadly, there is often has a fifty-fifty chance of an unfavorable turnout. Thus, those with the money to burn usually turn to renowned names in the industry. One such establishment is the Novitec Group which has been churning out some of the most impressive performance upgrades out there. Its latest venture involves the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge and the results are jaw-dropping.

It’s not often that one sees Rolls-Royce owners willing to mess with what many consider the pinnacle platforms of luxury. Nevertheless, there’s always someone who wants to push their machines beyond what the manufacturer can offer. This is where Novitec steps in to take vehicles like the Cullinan Black Badge and cater to their clientele’s unique whims.

Novitec says: “How do you make the world’s most exclusive ex-factory SUV even more exciting and individual while giving it an extra helping of dynamics? You entrust the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan to the experts from SPOFEC, who specialize in refining the luxury cars of the British premium brand!”

After the folks at Novitec are done, the 6.7-liter twin-turbo V12 receives an additional 107 horsepower. This uprates the total output to 707 horsepower which takes it from 0-62 mph in just 4.6 seconds. Although it can technically go even faster, they’re electronically limiting top speed to 155 mph relative to the SUV’s weight.

The inclusion of the OVERDOSE Widebody kit gives the Cullinan Black Badge a more formidable silhouette. Novitec’s take on the Roll-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is surely not their last. This makes the wait exciting as its team comes up with another remarkable project for the future.

