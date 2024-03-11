If somebody asks what’s the first model that comes to mind when you hear the brand Lotus, most will probably call out its supercar lineup. Given the marque is renowned for its high-performance vehicles, it’s not out of the ordinary. However, the company has just opened its books for the Emeya — a sleek four-door EV.

When most of the big automotive news features eco-friendly platforms, you know emission-free motoring is here to stay. For now battery-electric is the mainstream configuration, but hydrogen-powered systems are expected to catch up eventually. First launched in China — a remarkably huge market for EVs, the sedan is ready for Europe.

The way analysts see it, Lotus might position its fleet’s newest addition as a rival to Porsche’s popular Taycan. There are three trim packages available, but let’s talk about the best version money can buy. For roughly $167,000, buyers get to enjoy all the flagship perks on the Emeya R. This emission-free super saloon is outfitted with a dual-motor setup.

It’s reportedly capable of 905 horsepower and 726 lb-ft of twist directed to all four wheels. As such, a 0-62 mph time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 160 mph were listed by sources. These numbers are close to what the Taycan Turbo S can manage, which is impressive. Lotus is using a 102 kWh battery pack based on the 800V architecture of the Eltre.

This allows the Emeya R to support 350 kW fast-charging protocols to get it from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes. Then there are the active air suspension units capable of adjusting automatically according to road condition data from its sensors. Clients can likewise request more customizations for a truly bespoke vibe.

Images courtesy of Lotus