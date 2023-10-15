The Grade II Listed Old Manor House in the Cotswolds is fit for a king with its rich traditional Tudor atmosphere accentuated with high beamed ceilings, a Gothic wooden staircase, and stone walls. This 4,562-square-foot, 500-year-old property has been in the family for over four decades, starting with John George, former MP for Cirencester at the time of the Civil War.

Christopher George succeeded ownership of this L-shaped home which has been well-maintained and improved over time. It is believed to have housed King Charles II on the night of Sept. 11, 1651 during his retreat from the Battle of Worcester. This magnificent estate, which is now listed for £3.25 million (or around $4 million) with Savills, hosts six bedrooms, three bathrooms, an oak-clad primary suite, seven working fireplaces including in bedrooms, and a library.

The Old Manor House is a wonderful family home with the living space arranged over three floors. The library, main bedroom, two bedrooms, and a family bathroom is on the first floor while the three remaining bedrooms are spread out on the second floor. The property sits on 2.08 acres of land with paddocks and double field shelter and hay store.

“A further 1.02 acres with 3 box stable yard, tack room and store is currently being acquired by the owners. The dining hall is classified as ‘a high status parlor’ with the key clue to the date of the original construction in the roll-molded main beam. This decoration is typical of the mid-16th century. The superior status of the room is emphasized by the paneled treatment to the ceiling joists, and the elegant re-constructed gothic wooden staircase, leading to the second floor.”

The Old Manor House also has a river frontage and a sweeping drive accessible through stone pillars, a landscaped gardens and grounds home to spring bulbs, specimen trees and rose borders. In keeping with a historic house of this period, there is also a Coach House found above the four-car garage which can be separately accessed from the main house while stone stables can be converted into a fitness room or other space.

