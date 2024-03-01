A roughly 20-year-old estate located in the U.K. countryside formerly owned by the late 6th Baron of Harlech, Francis Ormsby-Gore, is on the market for a whopping £12.5 million or about $15.8 million. The property, called The Mount, sits on a sprawling 47 acres in Oswestry, Shropshire discreetly tucked behind double gates and positioned atop a sweeping drive.

The ancestral property was originally part of the Ormsby-Gore family’s vast Brogyntyn Estate. Lord Harlech owned the home before he was forced to sell it in 2001 due to debt. The Edwardian-style house has since been replaced by a Georgian mansion by its current owners and has undergone renovations to seamlessly blend the old and new.

The Mount opens to a main reception hall adorned with a cantilevered staircase and it leads to a drawing room and a formal dining room. It offers a variety of modern luxuries including an elevator inside a spacious 31,000 square feet home designed with the help of Shrewsbury-based conservation experts and architects Andrew Arrol and James Wade of Arrol and Partners.

The property has seven bedrooms, seven baths, underfloor heating, double glazed windows, and hand-carved walls made of Derbyshire stone. Aside from an open kitchen, drawing room, and dining room, it also has a gym, a snooker room, a 65-foot indoor swimming pool, and a steam room.

Meanwhile, outside is a tennis court and landscaped grounds comprising of walled gardens, a vegetable garden, three ponds, and a helipad. The Mount also has a separate three-bedroom cottage with its own driveway. It also has an orangery that occupies the length of the rear wing.

Images courtesy of Savills