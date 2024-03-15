Before EVs became mainstream, Tesla took a bold step forward to change the industry’s opinion regarding battery-electric platforms. Soon thereafter, everyone was gunning for Elon Musk. Surprisingly, Porsche also hit paydirt with its green venture and is now lauded as a serious contender for eco-friendly motoring. The unveiling of the 2025 Taycan Turbo GT reminds us of the marque’s reputation for high-performance machines.

Other iterations of the emission-free sedan are no slouches when it comes to their capabilities. However, people are always eager to know if companies can push those numbers beyond the established expectations. Porsche is not one to just sit on its laurels as it continuously strives to engineer vehicles that ignite excitement.

For the 2025 Taycan Turbo GT, the German group has once again outdone itself. With a stellar record in motorsports and a desire to cater to a discerning crowd of automotive enthusiasts, the super saloon in question here was built to impress. Its dual-motor setup outputs roughly 1,085 horsepower.

Coupled with an exceptional weight reduction process via the liberal application of carbon fiber components, it can zip from zero to 62 mph in 2.3 seconds. Reports also point out the 21″ forged wheels, upgraded ceramic disc brake system, and removal of the motorized trunk mechanism as crucial factors in shedding unwanted pounds.

If clients want to take it even further, the Weissach option is available for the 2025 Taycan Turbo GT. Porsche says this configures the EV for on-track sessions, which removes the rear seats, charge ports, speakers, and acoustic insulation materials.

It also clocked 7 minutes, 7.55 seconds at the Nürburgring Nordschleife which is no small feat. “The indescribable feeling of sitting in an outstanding electric sports car: the new Taycan Turbo GT takes performance to new heights. The lightweight construction is even more agile. And the limits of handling even more exhilarating,” writes Porsche.

Images courtesy of Porsche