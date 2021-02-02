It takes experience and guts to push supercars beyond their limit. The same goes for shops that offer aftermarket tuning for these high-performance rides. When it comes to McLarens, NOVITEC should be your go-to establishment for upgrades. This “German automotive refinement specialist” as the group likes to call themselves is ready to tweak your 765LT. By the time their engineers are done with your vehicle, the experience it provides will be on a whole new level.

A powerful platform such as the McLaren 765LT already ships out to owners with exceptional aerodynamics. However, NOVITEC is crafting optional bodywork components that are available in any color with options to have it in carbon fiber with forged or weaved patterns. Aside from these aesthetic enhancements, the lightweight material shaves off some weight.

NOVITEC states: “In 1997, the McLaren F1 GTR Longtail won the GT1 class at the world’s most famous endurance race. With the McLaren 765LT, the British sports car manufacturer transfers this aerodynamic principle to the road once more.” In its stock form, the two-seater is already enjoying an impressive 755 horsepower with 590 lb-ft of torque from its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.

This allows the McLaren 765LT goes from zero to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and tops out at 205 mph. However, after NOVITEC works its magic, those numbers go up to 855 horsepower with 662 lb-fit of torque. Moreover, this pushes acceleration from zero to 60 mph to less than 2.5 seconds. Meanwhile, top speed should be a little over what the default configuration can achieve.

Images courtesy of NOVITEC