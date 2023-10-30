Although we can honestly say almost everybody has already accepted the inevitable switch to more sustainable systems, some folks still hold on to tradition. For example, avid overlanding enthusiasts are still on the fence regarding all-electric SUVs and RVs. Hence, they remain the target market for aftermarket builds like this 1994 AM General Hummer H1 camper conversion.

Once again, this menacing machine was brought to us by the awesome folks over at Bring a Trailer. When asked about a rugged vehicle that’s built like a tank and was used by the military, the Hummer H1 is what immediately comes to mind. Thanks to its robust build, outstanding off-road capabilities, and bold stance, it usually becomes the ideal donor for projects like this example.

Designated lot number 123655, the 1994 AM General Hummer H1 that recently hit the auction block is a civilian model. As the description says, it underwent modifications to turn it into a remarkably capable motorhome. Under the hood of chassis number 137YA833XRE149717 is a 6.5-liter diesel V8 mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Its standard configuration touts a dual-range transfer case and portal axles on both ends to give it more than enough ground clearance. The pickup bed has been outfitted with an aluminum drop-in camper. Inside, you’ll find bench seats which double as beds, another full-size bed, a Dometic refrigerator, a Laveo DryFlish toilet, a Zero Breeze portable AC system, LifeSaver water filtration with a sink, and more.

Powering its electronics is a Goal Zero Yeto 3000 lithium portable power station. The camper also features plenty of storage options. Owners can access the living spaces via the rear door or through a window from the front. The 1994 AM General Hummer H1 camper conversion rides on a set of 17” black alloy wheels shod in 40” x 13.50” Pro Comp Xtreme MT2 tires.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer