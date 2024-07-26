There are plenty of ways to show off your wealth. These typically involve the use of luxury products and modes of transportation. These days, you need to at least own a private jet or superyacht for the elite to acknowledge your lofty status. On your way to the top, an awesome option available would be to book a flight on Qatar Airways to indulge in their Qsuite Next Gen.

While First Class aboard the company’s commercial airliners provides the most opulent experience, its new Business Class promises top-tier amenities for any frequent flyer. Attendees at the Farnborough International Airshow in London were treated to a preview of what the freshly revamped accommodation brings to the table.

Receiving top honors from SKYTRAX as the “World’s Best Business Class Airlines 2024,” Qatar Airways is ready for an upgrade. The Qsuite Next Gen will debut alongside its fresh fleet of Boeing B777-9s. Deliveries of these aircraft should be sometime in 2025. In addition to redesigning the layout, they’re also outfitting them with Panasonic Astrova IFE 4K OLED displays.

Purportedly a world’s first, these screens are on movable mounts so passengers can customize their spaces. Qatar Airways will be offering the Qsuite Next Gen in Companion Suite or Quad Suite configurations. Furthermore, other enhancements include taller motorized dividers, touchscreen Passenger Control Units, and ambient lighting to name a few.

“Qatar Airways has once again raised the bar for its award-winning product, the Qsuite. We look forward to welcoming media and partners to our stand throughout the week to experience the future of business class travel with the World’s Best Business Class onboard the World’s Best Airline,” says company chief executive officer Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer.

Images courtesy of Qatar Airways