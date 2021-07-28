Don’t you just love it, when aftermarket tuners take some of the world’s most powerful supercars and squeeze out even more? We know that their manufacturers can also make it happen are bound by regulations that keep their rides street legal. Leave it to NOVITEC to tweak Ferrari’s plug-in hybrid – the SF90 Stradale – and unleash capabilities owners never knew was possible.

Even in its default trim, the supercar is by no means a slouch when it comes to specifications. Fresh out of Ferrari’s factory, it’s endowed with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors. This combination produces 986 horsepower with 590 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, 0-62 mph in about 2.5 seconds and a peak speed of 211 mph makes it one impressive machine. NOVITEC shows us how to properly enhance the SF90 Stradale’s capabilities with a series of upgrades. Starting with the hybrid powertrain, it receives a performance bump.

The German tuning group replaces stock Ferrari exhaust and metal catalysts with its in-house systems. At this point, we’re already looking at 1,033 horsepower and 633 lb-ft of torque. The 8-speed dual-clutch transmission delivers all that to all four wheels.

Acceleration remains the same while top speed also goes up. NOVITEC is currently working on carbon fiber body kits for the SF90 Stradale, which will shave off some weight. In the meantime, a new set of springs and forged wheels should improve its driving dynamics.

The SF90 Stradale rolls out in stealthy blackout colorway save for the hint of dark bronze on its rims. Clients can likewise request to reupholster the interior in Alcantara or leather. Depending on your tastes, these can be in any shade.

Images courtesy of NOVITEC