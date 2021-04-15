When stock configurations of even the most exotic vehicles out there bore you, perhaps aftermarket customizations will reignite your interest. Sporadically, limited editions and one-offs hit the market, but other than these it’s mostly incremental updates. Thus, we trust Novitec to shatter expectations and it latest take on a Ferrari 812 GTS will impress everyone.

Carmakers that cater to the budget and upscale segment regularly will regularly refresh their lineup. Unfortunately, most impose a threshold as to how far they can push performance beyond the default trim. Thankfully, shops like Novitec are ready and willing to take your ride of choice to a completely insane level.

The average automotive enthusiast will gladly tell you to focus on the powertrain Meanwhile, motorsports experts know that advanced aerodynamics is likewise crucial. Therefore, Novitec makes it a point to address these two sides of the equation.

The Ferrari 812 GTS is a sleek convertible that already embodies exceptional handling and speed on the road or tracks. Its factory-specification 6.5-liter V12 engine outputs 789 horsepower with 530 lb-ft of torque. Top speed is listed at 211 mph with a 0-60 mph

When Novitec has its way with The Prancing Horse’s roadster, you will be looking at 840 horsepower and 554 lb-ft of torque. Of course, weight matters, which is why carbon fiber panels are the way to go. It’s also swapping out the side skirts, inserts, and front spoiler to optimize aerodynamics.

This upgrade kit even includes a set of Novitec F10 wheels by Vossen. Enhancing vehicle dynamics further are sport springs with a hydraulic lift system when the need to navigate over a bump arises. You can’t get a comprehensive tuning service like this for your Ferrari 812 GTS elsewhere.

Images courtesy of Novitec