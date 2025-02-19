Volvo might be operating under Geely these days, but it’s vehicles remain one of the automotive industry’s best. Known the world over for its safety, reliability, and durability, its fleet is as formidable as before. Just like its contemporaries, the Swedish group is now supplying green mobility platforms. The EX30 Cross Country is a variant of its compact SUV engineered for rugged escapades.

Although the average SUV is tougher and more capable than the average road car, upgrades are always welcome. Reports say the standard trim of the EX30 moved approximately 98,100 units in 2024. Therefore, an off-road-ready package is a wonderful idea since there is a growing appeal for overlanding and camping.

To easily differentiate the EX30 Cross Country version from the basic electric SUV, Volvo opts for exclusive aesthetic tweaks. The exterior features black elements, which clad various sections for a distinct style. Additionally, it benefits from heavy-duty skid plates, a slightly higher ground clearance, a bolstered suspension system, and exclusive 18″ rims shod in chunky all-terrain tires.

Tackling dynamic surfaces is high on Volvo’s checklist and it’s outfitting this eco-friendly machine with a potent powertrain. Its all-wheel-drive setup uses two electric motors (one on each axle) with energy sourced from a 69 kWh battery pack. The EX30 Cross Country generates 422 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.

Meanwhile, DC fast-charging technology purportedly only takes 26 minutes to go from a 10% to 80% charge level. Volvo confirms the EX30 Cross Country will hit showrooms in the United States later in 2025. Much like the regular option, its construction is expected to incorporate renewable and recycled materials for a small carbon footprint.

Images courtesy of Volvo