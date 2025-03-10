Against all odds, Porsche’s Taycan is one of many success stories in the green mobility scene. Grabbing a fair share of the market once dominated by Tesla is no easy feat. It may be the poster boy for the company’s push for lower carbon emissions, but its fleet also offers something far roomier with respectable off-roading chops. Welcome the Macan 4 Electric.

The growing demand for electrification sees manufacturers rework established models from internal combustion engines to battery-electric. This approach is clearly the ideal option so as not to alienate long-time customers. If the German marque’s saloon or shooting brake EV variants are not your cup of tea, perhaps this crossover SUV is.

As sleek as it looks, the Macan 4 Electric boasts a slightly more muscular stature. Never worry about rugged terrain as the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) dynamically adapts for exceptional comfort and performance. Its all-wheel-drive system relies on a pair of synchronous motors on each axle.

This setup reportedly generates 402 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Toggle Launch Control and see this bad boy zip from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. Should you push it to the limit on the tracks, the battery-electric powertrain can help the EV reach a maximum speed of 137 mph. Energy comes from a 100 kWh lithium-ion battery with an 800V architecture for shorter sharing times.

Meanwhile, EPA estimated driving range hovers around 308 miles on a full charge. Not only is the Macan 4 Electric spectacular to look at from the outside, but the all-digital cockpit reminds us that the future is already here. Porsche describes it as “breathtaking from the very first foot. Dynamic in turns. Efficient on all fronts.”

Images courtesy of Porsche