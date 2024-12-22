What usually determines the price of a luxury home are the architect, interior designer, location, materials, appliances, and amenities. However, another aspect that can immensely affect this if it ever hits the market is the views from the property. The wealthy will rarely haggle if they feel something provides great value. For instance, The Noble Ranch is currently listed for $10 million.

Given it stands on a 2.79-acre lot in Aspen, Colorado, a town with a stellar reputation for world-class ski resorts, those who want to live there already expect to shell out serious cash. This listing is from The Agency Aspen with Paige McNeil as the broker in charge of its sale. This single-family residence is at 70 MEDICINE BOW Road and is close to Snowmass Village.

The official description reads: “Introducing The Noble Ranch, a rare gem on over 2 acres of lush, irrigated land framed by Aspen’s most iconic mountain views.” Originally completed in 1976, it boasts five bedrooms with five bathrooms.

The construction is mostly made of timber and stone. Its interiors span 5,251 square feet, while the exterior is clad in blue shingles. A natural backdrop of trees followed by beautiful landscaping gives off a serene atmosphere. In fact, there are plenty of vistas to take in from the inside and outside.

Apart from the main residence, the listing likewise highlights its potential for rentals courtesy of the detached unit. Two distinct living spaces are ideal for gatherings or just for relaxation. Four fireplaces provide adequate warmth when it gets too chilly for comfort. Other notable features of The Noble Ranch include a three-car garage, an outdoor spa, and a storage building.

