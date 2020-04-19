The Nomad Slim Tile Wallet ensures you are able to track your wallet in case you lose it. It comes integrated with the Tile Slim tracker that helps locate your gear’s whereabouts.

The tracker seamlessly fits inside one of the wallet’s inner slots and an extra fabric liner makes it discreet to prying eyes. The tracker works using Bluetooth and a companion app which you can download on your smartphone. In can detect your wallet’s location within a 100-feet range and uses crowdsourcing for tracking in case you lose your wallet.

Despite the addition of the Tile Slim tracker, the Nomad Slim Tile Wallet remains its slim form at just 1.4 cm. It conveniently fits in your pocket and boasts an ergonomic feel in the hands. It is quite compact at just 7.6 cm in length and 7.6 cm in width when closed. This wallet is slim enough to be pocket-friendly but large enough to fit cash, cards, and other small everyday items.

As with other bi-fold wallets, Nomad’s leather piece has four card slots that can hold a max of twelve cards. It also has a couple of cash slots and a quick access pocket. It has a soft and smooth feel despite its all-leather construction.

The Nomad Slim Tile Wallet uses vegetable-tanned US Horween leather that develops its own patina over time. This makes the wallet unique for every user. The leather ages gracefully with prolonged use which makes the creases, dents, and scratches it develops a true testament to its natural beauty.

Images courtesy of Nomad