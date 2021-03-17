Outdoor adventure junkies are in for a powerful treat with the Nitecore NPB4. This rugged power bank fits into the tactical bill of battery packs as it can withstand the brunt of nature.

This here is the epitome of what a power bank should be: impact and weather-resistant. It is IP68-rated, meaning it won’t fail you when submerged under six feet of water in half an hour. It can handle a meter drop, is dust and scratch-resistant, and housed in a fire retardant shell so it can withstand high temperatures. We’re talking temperatures that range from 14°F to 104°F (or-10°C to 40°C).

The Nitecore NPB4 does not disappoint when it comes to both functionality and portability. It weighs an amazing 378 grams and measures 4.07″×2.02″×1.95, making it compact and light in the pocket and hands. It even comes with its own durable nylon holster for added portability.

This power bank also does not disappoint when it comes to fast charging output. It has both USB-C and USB-A ports that provide a max output of 18W from its built-in 20,000 mAh batteries. That’s more than enough to charge an iPhone 12 six times, portable game consoles three times, and an amazing 32 charges for the AirPods charging case.

The Nitecore NPB4 runs on high-performance 21700 lithium-ion batteries, the same as those used on electric cars. Recharging the battery is also convenient as it uses the highly-available micro-USB and USB-C input ports. When it comes to battery life, this packs a host of protection including overcurrent, overcharge, over-discharge, overvoltage, and short circuit protection. It even has thermal protection making it the ultimate outdoor power bank.

Images courtesy of Nitecore