Telecommuting has never been more important than at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies have shifted to a work-from-home setup while others choose to work remotely. Such is the purpose of the Nissan Caravan Office Pod.

The concept retrofitted an NV350 van with a smartphone-controlled retractable workspace that extends outward from the rear of the van. The workstation even comes equipped with a desktop computer and a Herman Miller swivel chair. There is also a coffeemaker for those perk-me-up moments.

This portable work setup gives owners the freedom to set up shop anywhere they want. If they feel too confined at home they can easily drive to where nature can refresh their body and mind. The transparent polycarbonate flooring of the office pod is a plus for an immersive experience with nature. You can slide out the office out over a lake or river and you have a serene atmosphere below your feet.

However, if you feel the need to remain inside the van, then you can do so. The workstation is for both indoor and outdoor use. This way you can stealthy work inside away from the noise or any form of disruptions.

Best of all, the Nissan Caravan Office Pod is not just a workstation on wheels. You can camp in it too. The rooftop doubles as a lounge area complete with a reclining chair and umbrella. The balcony is accessible via a ladder in the interior room.

This van can handle both on-road and off-road terrain with its 4WD system and equip with an electrical system with an inverter. It comes with a power window shade to block out glare and an anti-bacterial UV lamp. Probably what’s missing is a cot inside to transform it into a motorhome.

Images courtesy of Nissan