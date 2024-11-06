Now that battery-electric vehicles are practically mainstream, the launch of new models is not as impactful as before. Although the occasional hypercar announcement receives a bit more coverage than usual, recent advancements in green technology are the news to look out for. Meanwhile, Hyundai hopes to shake things up with the RN24.

Although technically not a production vehicle yet, the South Korean automotive group’s high-performance division will eventually develop one based on this test mule. The team describes this machine as “an experimental rolling lab created to explore the next generation of electric driving fun by combining N’s 10 years of world rally experience.”

By now, we all know the type of motorsport in question is one of the most demanding out there. It’s a competition wherein drivers and their navigators push themselves and their ride to the absolute limit. With the RN24 as the catalyst, we hope to see Hyundai win more championships in the future.

Most importantly, everybody will get a chance to see what this bad boy can do. They can when a consumer version becomes available. Until then, the RN24 will undergo an unforgiving series of trials until Hyundai’s engineers deem it ready. With a staggering 641 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque, it can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Dual electric motors powered by an 84 kWh battery pushes this all-wheel-drive beast up to 149 mph. To withstand the dynamic shift in terrain, the RN24 is outfitted with a rally spec suspension. Some components are carryovers from previous platforms, while the rest are fully custom. If you can’t wait, the IONIQ 5 N is the closest you can drive right now.

Images courtesy of Hyundai N