The summer heat calls for action and we’re to help you find awesome ways to do so. Many of us love to crack open a cold one or maybe mix up some cocktails. Ninja has been helping prepare the latter with its powerful blenders. For those who prefer to indulge in frozen treats, the CREAMi is the gadget you need to get.

Everyone else seems to think so too as the first batches are flying off shelves. As of this writing, Ninja’s online store is listing it as unavailable and will be restocking soon. Don’t worry, because while you’re waiting, we’ll be highlighting what the CREAMi is capable of.

Let’s start with the dimensions. This countertop kitchen appliance measures 6.52” x 12.07” x 15.9” (LxWxH). You can get it in a Cloud Silver color scheme only. Ninja claims the CREAMi can “turn almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more.”

This is not a compressor ice cream maker, so you need to manually freeze the ingredients in your fridge first. Ninja ships it with three 16-ounce CREAMi Pints each with its own storage lid. Now you can prepare several flavors beforehand.

Once everything is ready, just attach the containers to the base and let the Creamify technology handle the rest. Choose between seven one-touch presets to get the consistency you want. The combination of its dual drive motors and Creamerizer paddle produces delectable desserts every time.

Cleanup is easy as the pints, lids, and blade are all dishwasher safe (top rack only). With the CREAMi in your kitchen, say goodbye to store-bought ice cream and say hello to fresh homemade ones anytime. We hope Ninja releases a new version with a built-in compressor later on.

Images courtesy of Ninja