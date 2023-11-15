Japanese product designer Gensuke Kishi created a small yet practical grater designed to sit comfortably in the palm of your hands called the Irogami. It takes on a small square shape with a turned corner that fits the edge of your hand for a secure hold. It’s a grater shaped like turning over a piece of paper.

This innovative design and practical concept was awarded a 2020 “Good Design Award” by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. Kishi called it “Irogami: piece of grater” because of its compact size and fresh style.

The Irogami is made from a single aluminum plate which is sharp enough to grate food, cheese, fruits, vegetables and more in small quantities. You gain leverage by resting the turned corner along the length of your hand and start grating. It features a highly ergonomic design unlike traditional graters which can be bulky, uncomfortable, and painful to operate.

The simplicity to its design of course does not affect its functionality. It ensures ease of use ensuring a secure and safe grip. You can grate the ingredients directly to the food. Meanwhile, its minimalist approach adds to its aesthetic appeal. This grater also comes with a hole so you can hang it along with your kitchen utensils. Or you can simply hang it via the turned corner. In addition to its ease of use, the Irogami grater also comes in assortment of bright colors that’s sure to liven up your kitchen cupboard.

