Up until now, the strong demand for the PS5 continues to leave retailers both online and physical with barely any inventory. As soon as restocks arrive, those are as good as spoken for as consumers pull out all the stops to get their hands on one. Banking on the latest console’s remarkable popularity, Sony is collaborating with Nike for a soon-to-be highly collectible PG 5 PlayStation 5 sneakers.

The timing is impeccable as this is NBA superstar’s Paul George’s fifth signature pair of kicks. As such, it perfectly matches Sony’s new game system as it is also the fifth generation in the catalog. According to Nike, the athlete is a big fan of everything PlayStation since he was a kid and up until now.

For the PG 5, it has been designed to embody elements of the PS5. Starting with the upper, we’re looking at a two-tone scheme in black and white. Copying the colorway of the PS5, The collar, tongue, insole and laces are in black while the rest is in white.

There are accents in blue such as the Swoosh logo, PG emblem, and more. The PG 5 PlayStation 5 flaunts the PlayStation logo on the tongue and another on the insole for the left shoe, while the right has PG badges instead. Meanwhile, the heel tab features the PG 5 script in the PlayStation font.

Another interesting detail gamers will love is a little more subtle. You need to be up close to see the intricate textures on the forefoot band and heel overlay. Much like its console counterpart, these are actually the symbols (Square, Cross, Triangle, and Circle) Sony uses for its gaming segment. The Nike PG 5 PlayStation 5 is dropping soon so stay tuned.

Images courtesy of Nike