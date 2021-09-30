Mother Nature could do with more fashion brands going for sustainable means. It cuts down on post-production waste and minimizes carbon emissions to protect the planet. The Nike Air Max Pre-Day LX has this in mind as most of its components come from recycled materials yet it boasts both classic and modern appeal fit for today’s urban commuters.

Nike made this pair using recycled post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste as part of its journey to zero carbon and zero waste. As such, 70 percent of its construction materials come from repurposed plastic wastes, yarns, and textiles to reduce emissions. Yet, these choices do not affect the quality and performance of the product at all.

On the contrary, the Nike Air Max Pre-Day LX is not only well-made for durability. They also look good on the feet. It has the brand’s iconic retro silhouette but with a modern twist. The upper uses recycled materials to keep the retro appeal while the new exposed Air window gives it an updated look and feel. It feels good on the heels with its unbelievably soft cushioning so you can tread in comfort and in style. The cushions especially provide support and comfort for performance running.

The updated rubber Waffle sole, on the other hand, adds heritage styling, durability, and traction. This pair even comes in gender-fluid colorways and in versatile aesthetics so it looks good no matter what you wear. The Nike Air Max Pre-Day LX is head-turning in its style, construction, and color it wouldn’t be a surprise if it becomes staple footwear for just about any occasion.

Images courtesy of Nike