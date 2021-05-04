To haul your gear and EDCs, backpacks, duffle bags, cargo pants, pockets, and others are handy forms of storage. To truly maximize your carrying capacity, there are other unique innovations that can hold smaller items inconspicuously. Yet, the issue with concealed pockets is difficult access in emergency situations. New Balance presents an interesting alternative for those who value versatility above everything else with the X-Racer Utility.

This new addition to its catalog of fashionable-yet-functional footwear give owners and additional storage spaces for small objects. Don’t count on it to fully replace the pockets on your pants or shirt, but it is welcome nonetheless.

Each pair features the X-Racer branding prominently on a tongue tag and the New Balance logo on the toe panel. A defining feature of the Utility version is the cargo pockets on each flank of the sneakers.

You can find the outer one with a synthetic textile tab where the “N” logo normally is, while the other one sits closer to the heel. Close to the eyestays of the X-Racer Utility is another pocket that comes with a zipper closure system.

New Balance uses durable leather for the upper of the X-Racer Utility which also gives it a stylish appeal. The material is also great when it comes to water resistance which protects the contents of the pockets.

The shoes are great for everyday casual use and running, but this model appears to be geared for the trails as well. Cushioning your every step is New Balance’s ABZORB midsole with an outsole that’s designed for rough terrain. The X-Racer Utility will retail for around $165 and is available in white, black, and beige colorways.

Images courtesy of New Balance