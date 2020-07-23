The New Balance All Coast V2 sneakers are for those who love something fashionable and comfy to wear on the go. It is not for running, training, or for any sports but just for casual wear.

This looker from New Balance is a busy bee’s go-to sneakers. It comes in a lightweight collapsible synthetic mesh upper so you can easily stuff it in and out of backpacks or duffel bags. It’s definitely a quick grab if you’re in a rush to wear something comfortable that’s not to fancy.

The New Balance All Coast V2 sneakers focuses on giving you comfort and agility. It provides everyday comfort and support as you go about your daily life. The addition of flat EVA outsole complements the collapsible synthetic mesh upper and offers comfort and cushion. The outsole has rubber pads to absorb impact when running or jumping. Likewise, this street style footwear boasts a bouncy midsole to support movements and finished off with bright contrast stitching near the heel.

The New Balance All Coast V2 sneakers is an ideal wear for travel, rest, and recovery, or for a casual walk around the neighborhood or at the park. Made for men and inspired by MB’s skate team, this footwear style boasts trendy colors of red, white, orange, and black. It also has a skate-inspired design so you can never go wrong in your fashion statement with this pair on your feet. It basically looks good in any fashion wear thanks to its streamlined design and crisp colors.

Images courtesy of New Balance