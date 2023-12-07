Don’t let the chill get to you as the seasonal style catalog refresh also introduces a bunch of cool gear for us to wear. There are plenty of options out there, but here is a collaborative footwear designed for dynamic shifts in terrain. Here is the District Vision x New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail slated to drop early next week.

As consumers, we appreciate it when sports apparel companies deliver more than one colorway. Hence, if the Jet Stream Taupe with Jet Black is too vibrant for your tastes, there’s the darker Falcon with Slate Black and Jet Black combo for the District Vision x New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail.

These are fascinating examples of how designers have finally narrowed down the formula for their outdoor-ready shoes. With the silhouette of a sneaker, nobody expects this bad boy to withstand grueling activities out in the wild. For a snug and ergonomic fit, we have a textured mesh upper which also aids with breathability.

Key sections of the District Vision x New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail are adorned with synthetic overlays. These panels are not only for aesthetics but are strategically integrated to reinforce areas that are prone to wear. The “N” logo in black is prominently on display on each side of the midfoot, while co-branded inserts and tongue tags are subtle yet distinct.

The shoes rely on round shoelaces with a traditional lace closure system, which threat through District Vision branded eyelets closest to the collar. Not only does the chunky Fresh Foam X midsole cushion every stride, but its thickness also boosts your height for that added confidence. Finally, the District Vision x New Balance Fresh Foam More Trail is outfitted with a Vibram outsole.

