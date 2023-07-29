If you’ve passed up on some of the cool kicks that recently came out for something better, the wait might soon be over. Jordan Brand is pegged to drop its Retro Fall Collection ’23 with the Air Jordan 3 Orewood Brown colorway. Despite the contrasting hues, the combination is classy enough that many will find it appealing.

Any major announcement featuring the Jumpman logo is likely to generate a lot of hype way ahead of its launch. This gives people more time to prepare for the big day so they can cop a pair or two. However, experience tells us stocks will run out in no time.

This is probably due to pre-selling and resellers sourcing theirs from insiders before the street date. With that in mind, it’s best to check with your local retailer or favorite sneaker forums for any clues. With that out of the way. The Air Jordan 3 Orewood Brown starts us off with a plush suede upper.

Contrasting textures and hues come from the brown elephant prints on the forefoot, heel, and paneling holding the eyestays. The Air Jordan 3 Orewood Brown is technically what they call a Palomino color scheme, and it does give off a classy retro vibe.

Meanwhile, the synthetic leather tongue features an embroidered Jumpman emblem in gold. Shades of brown line the inner collar with a darker pigment on the sockliner. The latter sports the Jumpman logo once more in gold. The Air Jordan 3 Orewood Brown midsole is in a matching tone as the suede upper, while the outsole is in gray.

Images courtesy of Nike/Jordan Brand