With consistent product drops, Nike remains a fashion force to reckon with this season. Prepping for dynamic weather conditions is no longer sacrificing style for function with the likes of the ACG Torre Mid Waterproof. Long gone are the days when outdoor gear designs match its rugged characteristics. Now, we can transition between trails and streets without missing a beat.

This bad boy is dropping soon with a retail price posted at $150 and flagged as a Pecan and Oliver Grey colorway. In case we fail to recognize the silhouette, Nike points out that it was pulled from its older catalog and reworked to deliver what adventurers need, which is common practice for contemporary revamps.

As you all know, the chilly temperatures will never deter those who crave to carve through the wilderness. It’s just a matter of will and the right equipment like the ACG Torre Mid Waterproof. These are based on a hiker launched back in 1995 and re-engineered for modern performance and comfort.

The moisture-blocking upper is constructed primarily out of Olive Grey textile and adorned with Black Swooshes on each side positioned midfoot. We then have generous overlays of Pecan suede panels with color-matched stitching to frame the general outline of the boots. Round yellow laces weave through eyestays and a lace loop on the tongue for its closure system.

For a hint of contrast to the otherwise tonal look of the ACG Torre Mid Waterproof, Nike opts for Red Plum accents on the heel pull tag, tongue branding, and heel ACG emblem. Finally, everything is mounted on a black rubber outsole with grippy treads.

Images courtesy of Nike