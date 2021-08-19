Body grooming and oral health care are both parts of good hygiene and whether we like it or not, it is important to also take care of our pearly whites to avoid certain diseases. But when it can be time-consuming and worse, a great contributor to plastic wastes. What with the toothpaste tube and disposed toothbrushes ending up in landfills. Thankfully, the Nest Brush solves that problem.

This ingenious oral care kit consists of several items that make brushing not just fun but also sustainable. It has a minimalistic silicon toothbrush that operates manually but has the power of an electric one. The handle has a built-in toothpaste refillable container, which means no more packing those tubes during travels. It can store 30 ml of paste which is good for a month of brushing.

A press of the button on the handle pushes out a sufficient amount of toothpaste through internal channels into the silicon brush head. The silicone valve prevents the paste from drying and leaking while its ergonomic design makes it easy to clean the container from the inside.

Moreover, the Nest Brush comes with replaceable heads and a magnetic brush stand equipped with a UV sterilizer. It only takes less than a minute to sterilize the toothbrush using two powerful UV-C LED lights. The head of the stand also protects your toothbrush from dirty water splashes.

Of course, when it comes to travel, this one also has a travel case with a UV sterilizer. Simply put the brush inside and the sterilizing process starts immediately. It is battery controlled which is good for two months. Best of all, the Nest Brush uses soft food-grade hypoallergenic silicone bristles to make brushing painless.

Images courtesy of Nest Oral Care