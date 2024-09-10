As usual, in the days leading up to the big day, insiders were already leaking information about what Apple was unveiling this week. If you’re on Google’s Android ecosystem, nothing is truly groundbreaking enough to switch to iOS. Owners of last year’s model might also want to skip this generation. Otherwise, eager early adopters have the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch 10, and AirPods 4.

iPhone 16 Pro And iPhone 16 Pro Max

The American tech firm’s flagship SKUs this 2024 are packing a potent A18 Pro chipset and larger screens this time around. According to the press details, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rocking 6.3″ and 6.9″ Super Retina XDR OLED panels with a 120 Hz refresh rate, respectively.

Meanwhile, primary imaging duties are handled by a 48-megapixel wide-angle, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 12-megapixel “tetraprism” periscope telephoto with 5x optical zoom. As for selfies, we have a front-facing 12-megapixel TrueDepth unit.

Users who love taking photos and videos are in for a treat courtesy of the dedicated Capture button. Although it does not function like your average camera shutter button with a half-press focus, it launches the camera app with a tap and takes a photo with another tap.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available in Natural Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Desert Titanium. To make it even more attractive for those still on the fence, Apple is reportedly keeping the starting price the same as the outgoing model.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

If the top-shelf variants are out of your budget range, then check out what the entry-level options bring to the table. Of course, you will be missing out on the advanced imaging capabilities, but the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are also shipping with the Action and Capture buttons for intuitive versatility.

Performance, on the other hand, takes a somewhat negligible dip courtesy of the A18 silicon. Instead of a triple-lens configuration, the primary cameras are a 48-megapixel wide-angle with 2x digital zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. Its front-facing sensor is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth as well.

Colorways are more abundant than those of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Buyers can get their iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus in Black, White, Teal, Pink, and Ultramarine. As for the cost, Apple is likewise retaining the pricing of the 2023 lineup.

AirPods 4

To this day, Apple’s true wireless stereo offerings are still the best-selling audio products out there. Despite the premium price point, users who prefer to stick with the company’s software ecosystem will pick it over other affordable alternatives. The fact that we’re already on the fourth generation suggests its market dominance is not about to change anytime soon.

It’s about choices as the AirPods 4 ship in two versions. The basic drops the active noise cancellation feature, while the upgraded units include ANC. These TWS earbuds are outfitted with an H2 chip for advanced acoustic functions and gesture controls. The charging case now uses USB-C and supports wireless charging.

Apple Watch 10

Another segment that Apple excels in is smartwatches. The new wearable is packing new health-oriented features. It can provide users with a detailed overview of their fitness, sleep quality, and more. The Apple Watch 10 is available in aluminum or titanium. The former comes in Jet Black, Silver, and Rose Gold, while the latter is presented in Slate, Natural, and Gold.

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams stated, “around the world, Apple Watch has had an immeasurable positive impact on people by helping them stay healthy, active, safe, and connected to the things that matter to them — and it’s helped save countless lives along the way.” The new wide-angle OLED screen is brighter with better viewing angles.

Images courtesy of Apple