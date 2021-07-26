The NEBO Torchy 2K Flashlight can easily pass for a self-defense tool. Aside from its robust construction that can handle a beating, its bright light can easily blind anyone upon direct hit.

This pocket light will blow you away with its brightness. It can emit a whopping 2000 lumens on Turbo mode within a 30-second interval and as far as 200 meters. The short burst of power prevents overheating and protects the battery. After 30 seconds, the light returns to a previously used mode, but you can switch back to Turbo anytime when needed.

At the lowest, the NEBO Torchy 2K Flashlight gives 35 lumens for a solid 30 hours and a reach of 125 meters, while a medium and high mode gives off 200 and 500 lumens, with a 50 and 90 beam reach, respectively. Under high you get 3.5 hours and medium 6 hours of illumination.

As with other NEBO portable torches, this one is also rechargeable. It powers on a 2200 mAh lithium-ion 18650 battery and comes with a charging indicator and a MagDock USB charging cable. It functions with a side-positioned power on/off button and has built-in power memory recall. This stores the last-used light mode so you don’t have to toggle between modes every time.

The NEBO Torchy 2K Flashlight is adventure-ready with its IP-X6 water and impact-resistant built made with durable anodized aircraft-grade aluminum. It is portable for everyday carry at merely 113 grams and 4.5 inches long. It even comes with a detachable 2-way clip for convenient carry and hands-free lighting. Best of all, its base is magnetic so it can easily attach to metallic surfaces, which makes it ideal for use when fixing cars so you can easily attach the torch to the hood.

Images courtesy of NEBO Tools