Using shipping containers to build tiny houses or ADUs has now become a practical choice for homeowners. It’s not just affordable compared to building a house from the ground up. It also offers a wide range of design setup. Aside from homes, they also serve various purposes, say an outdoor spa, like the SaunaPlunge Container from Backcountry Containers.

The team did an excellent job transforming this 20-foot-long metal box into a place of relaxation and recovery. It has a plunge/hot tub/pool and a sauna, with the latter good for up to four adults. Its interior measurements are 7 feet x 7 feet and features cedar tongue-and-groove walls and ceilings. It also has a stone-style tiled floor and uses an 8kw Harvia electric heater.

Huge windows in the sauna open up the interior space and allows natural ventilation. A Bluetooth stereo system installed inside also lets you enjoy the experience with music playing in the background. Meanwhile, the rear part of the container has 1.5” closed cell spray foam insulation on the walls to accommodate a 1800 gallon pool.

The pool’s versatile three-in-one design easily converts it into a cold plunge pool, a tranquil hot tub, or a swimming pool. It uses 125k BTU propane heater (heats up to 104 degrees) and 30K BTU inverter style heater/chiller, with both heaters able to work together.

Other details include custom aluminum stairs, a couple of Nicheless lights, and an L-shaped bench for seating. The sauna connects to the pool via a wooden ladder inside. The SaunaPlunge Container easily sets up in the backyard or in commercial spaces with its user-friendly, plug-and-play experience.

Images courtesy of Backcountry Containers