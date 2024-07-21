French tiny house builder Baluchon gave the Hytta a smart interior layout to make it comfortable despite its compact size. It only measures six meters long yet comes with modern comforts.

It features a traditional cottage-like exterior with aluminum roof and red cedar cladding in an anti-UV saturator finish. Wood with aluminum joinery make up the gabled entrance and the double glazing, while the paneling is EWhite raw Pikea.

The Hytta opens to a space with coat racks and a shoe cabinet, an office space, and a small storage mezzanine. The owner wanted it to be her main home. As such, it comes with cooking and sleeping essentials. There’s a convertible sofa that can sleep two guests while the space occupied by the oak table can serve as a secondary sleeping area.

A corner storage-integrated staircase leads to the loft bedroom, which has a double bed and a couple of oak wall shelves. It also has a two-drawer furniture and like most tiny homes, has a low ceiling. The opposite end of the home hosts the bathroom which has a toilet, a washing machine, and a shower.

Moreover, the Hytta features a French-style kitchen equipped with a two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge, a microwave, a sink, and some storage cabinets. It also has a small dining table and a wood-burning stove to provide warmth to the interior. Speaking of warmth, this tiny home uses a combination of cotton, linen, and hemp to insulate the floor, walls, and the ceiling.

Images courtesy of Baluchon