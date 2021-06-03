A tidy and organized work table is always a sight for sore eyes, especially for neat freaks. And when it comes to powering portable devices, there’s nothing better than going cable-free. Thus, the birth of wireless charging pads just like this offering from Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition).

An upgrade to its predecessor, this one comes with a detachable Apple Watch charging puck. This addition makes it more convenient to charge all your devices in one stable and reliable power source. It can charge all your tech effortlessly with its expanded wireless surface and an extra USB-A port.

The Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition) works with AirPods up to 5W, iPhones with a max of 7.5W, and other Qi-enabled devices up to 10W. It is an efficient method to refuel portable electronics because it supports simultaneous charging from its total output power of 32W.

Plus, it secures your devices in place during the process thanks to a non-slip silicone tread. So you can rest easy knowing you don’t have to worry about your phone or AirPods falling to the floor. Likewise, it ensures safe charging with its built-in systems of foreign object detection and thermal protection.

In the box, the Native Union Drop XL Wireless Charger (Watch Edition) comes with a 6.5ft power cable and AC adapter. It is lightweight at 1.10 lbs and takes up limited space on your desk at 3.50″ x 6.73″ x 0.40″. It is compatible with all Apple Watch models but not compatible with any iPad models, the AirPods 1st Gen, and the iPhone 7 or earlier models.

Images courtesy of Native Union